News / Local

NHS Grampian offering Covid vaccine appointments to 16 and 17-year-olds

By Lauren Taylor
05/08/2021, 9:40 am Updated: 05/08/2021, 10:48 am
A nurse holds a bottle of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. Some children over 12 are to be offered the jab.
People aged 16-17 can register for a Covid vaccine from Friday August 6.

Following new guidance, NHS Grampian is now offering the Covid vaccine to 16 and 17-year-olds.

Anyone from the age of 16 can now self-register for an appointment to get a Covid vaccination from Friday August 6.

NHS Grampian announced that people aged between 16 and 17 cannot attend any of the drop-in clinics. Those wishing to receive the vaccine must make an appointment through NHS Inform.

The announcement comes after the vaccine rollout for the age group was approved on Wednesday August 4.

Professor Wei Shen Lim from JCVI confirmed the change in the guidance in a press conference held at Downing Street.

He said: “After carefully considering the latest data, we advise that healthy 16 to 17-year-olds are offered a first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

“Advice on when to offer the second vaccine dose will come later.”

Speaking on BBC Good Morning Scotland on Wednesday, Covid recovery minister John Swinney said the Scottish Government would move forward with any new guidance “swiftly”.

He said: “We’ll take that forward really very swiftly to make sure we can make early progress on that and working on a four nations basis with vaccine supplies.

“We’ll make early progress on vaccinating 16-17-year-olds if that is the decision of the JCVI but the arrangements for face coverings in schools will be maintained as the first minister announced yesterday.”

The advice for aged 12-15 year-olds remain unchanged, and vaccination will be limited to those groups eligible currently.