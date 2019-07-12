NHS Grampian nurse recognised for ‘exceptional’ work

An NHS Grampian nurse has been awarded a prestigious national award for her work helping people whose health is affected by problems with their pituitary gland.

Alison Milne was chosen by the Society of Endocrinology as its nurse of the year for 2019 in recognition of her “exceptional” work.

The gland, at the base of the brain, can develop growths or tumours, which then have a knock-on effect on the rest of the endocrine system including the thyroid and adrenal glands, kidneys, ovaries and testicles.

In particular, the society highlighted Alison’s support of patients with rare and complex conditions during a decade running the UK-wide Pituitary Foundation Endocrine Nurse helpline.

Alison said: “This helpline is a really valuable service for patients and the families and carers of people who have been diagnosed with a pituitary condition.

“Many hospitals in the UK don’t have a special endocrine team and have no endocrine specialist nurse to offer advice and support.”