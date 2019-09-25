NHS Grampian misses two key cancer targets

NHS Grampian has failed to meet two key targets for treating cancer patients but signs of improvement are “encouraging”, a north-east MSP claimed today.

New figures, covering the period from April to June this year, show 86.8% of patients referred with suspected cancer were treated within the target time of 62 days – which is a 10% improvement on the last quarter.

Between January to March this year, just 76.4% of patients were seen in that timescale.

The statistics, provided quarterly by the Information Services Division (ISD), also reveal 93.8% of cancer patients were seen within a 31-day target – the second worst treatment time in Scotland.

NHS Grampian said staff are working “extremely hard” to see patients, with additional clinics taking place, but recruitment challenges continue to impact on waiting times.

Both figures fall below the Scottish Government target of 95%, with only three health boards meeting the 62-day target and 11 meeting the 31-day target.

However, north-east Labour MSP Lewis Macdonald said the improvement on the 62-day target was “encouraging”.

He added: “I met NHS Grampian only a few weeks ago and I know they are putting a lot of effort in to address targets. However, there is clearly more progress to be made.”

An NHS Grampian spokeswoman said: “The improvement in our performance against the 62-day target is pleasing but we know there is still much to be done.

“Our staff are working extremely hard undertaking additional clinics and diagnostic sessions and we are very grateful for their efforts.

“Our performance against the 31-day target – which measures the time between decision to treat and the first treatment – is improving.

“Overall, we continue to face recruitment challenges within nursing, medical radiology and pathology and this continues to impact on our waiting times performance.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “More than 550 more patients were treated within both the 62 and 31-day standards, compared to the same period last year.

“Once a decision to treat has been taken, cancer patients in Scotland are waiting on average six days for it to begin.

“Some patients are waiting too long to go through diagnostics and receive treatment which is why we have made more than £8.2 million available through the Waiting Times Improvement Plan.”