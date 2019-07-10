NHS Grampian missed stroke target, says report

NHS Grampian has failed to meet a key target for stroke patient care but performance is improving, it has been revealed.

The findings of the Scottish Stroke Care Audit show that in 2018 the health board met stroke care standards in 73% of cases, up from 69% the previous year.

But NHS Grampian, along with Scotland’s 13 other health boards, has still failed to meet the Scottish Government’s 80% target.

The report also highlights that an emergency procedure known as a mechanical thrombectomy, which removes blood clots to open up an artery, is still not offered by any hospitals in Scotland, with estimates it could benefit between 600-800 patients around the country.

Scottish Conservative MSP for Aberdeenshire West, Alexander Burnett, said: “For yet another year, the Scottish Stroke Care Audit reports all Scottish health boards failed to meet their target for appropriate care.

“It is a fact that mechanical thrombectomy offers the best and fastest treatment for sufferers of ischaemic stroke, the most common kind in the UK.

“But there are no centres for this procedure in Scotland, while it is now available in England.

“This is damning evidence that patients in my region, Grampian, and other Scots are suffering from a postcode lottery.”

However, Aberdeen Royal Infirmary saw a significant improvement on the percentage of patients admitted to a stroke unit within one day of admission to hospital, from 79% to 87%.

This is seen as an important indicator because early admission to a stroke unit has been associated with a reduced likelihood of dying after a stroke.

The report adds that emergency department meetings are held at ARI where clinicians examine cases that have failed standards in a bid to try and improve systems and practices.

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said over the past decade the number of people dying from strokes has decreased by 42%.

She added: “We fully support the development of thrombectomy services in Scotland, which we believe can significantly improve outcomes and quality of life for stroke survivors by avoiding or reducing the level of disability.

“The health secretary has made clear that she expects this service to be made available in appropriate sites across Scotland and asked that a national planning framework is developed to ensure a high quality and clinically safe service can be implemented.”

An NHS Grampian spokesman said: “At ARI we have weekly exception report meetings and monthly emergency department meetings where we examine cases that have failed these standards and try to improve systems and practice.

“We benefit from extra stroke beds and nursing provision at pressure times of the year.

“We have a very dedicated team of nurses and therapists.”