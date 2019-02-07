‘NHS Grampian may meet mental health target’

NHS Grampian could “potentially meet” targets later this year to ensure children and young people seeking mental health services are seen within 18 weeks.

A new paper to the health board said it is expected the service could “potentially meet” a Scottish Government target of seeing 90% of patients within the 18-week target, following the appointment of additional staff.

Figures from September 2018 showed 44.7% of patients were seen within the 18-week time frame – the third worst figure in Scotland behind NHS Tayside and Borders.

But this is up from the same period in September 2017 when the figure was as low as 33.1% across NHS Grampian.

The board has agreed to provide an additional £1 million over the next five years to increase the capacity of the service and employ more staff.

According to the report, it has been working closely with NHS Education Scotland (NES) and has secured funding or training posts in both the masters and doctoral training programmes.

It added: “There has been an overall improvement in waiting times by 27% in the last year from September 2017 to September 2018.

“Children who have been referred are prioritised and all emergency cases are seen within 48 hours; all urgent cases are seen within seven days.”

Additional clinics have been offered to all staff in the Child and Adult Mental Health Service (CAMHS) for this quarter, to help reduce the longest waits, and all patients on the waiting list have been sent an appointment with a named clinician.

The Scottish Government established a new CAMHS taskforce last year backed with additional investment of £5m nationally.

Members of the board were to consider the report at a meeting today.