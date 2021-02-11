NHS Grampian marks 100,000th person vaccinated against Covid

NHS Grampian has hit the landmark of 100,000 people vaccinated against the coronavirus, just over two months after the immunisation programme began.

The health board shared the news online earlier today, while thanking all those who have kept the vaccinations on track during this week’s wintry weather.

Katrina Morrison, the clinical lead nurse for Covid-19 vaccination, paid tribute to all those involved in what First Minister Nicola Sturgeon described today as the “biggest peacetime logistical challenge our country has ever undertaken”.

Ms Morrison said she was grateful people across Grampian had shown “great willingness” to get protected against Covid-19, adding: “The progress we have made in the vaccine programme to date is phenomenal and the product of an enormous team effort.”

In particular she hailed the vaccinators working in clinics across Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen City and Moray and the support staff, pharmacy team and GPs.

She also praised the community nurses who have worked through “really tough conditions” this week to ensure housebound and vulnerable residents have still received their jab, despite the snow and freezing temperatures.

//THREAD We are delighted to say that the number of people in Grampian who have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine has now passed 100,000. There are a lot of people deserving of thanks and we're going to use this thread to do so & share pics pic.twitter.com/C9TAJa7Kr6 — NHS Grampian (@NHSGrampian) February 11, 2021

In Scotland as a whole, 63,178 people have been given their first dose in the past 24 hours, a new record in the roll-out.

That figure puts the country on target to vaccinate 400,000 people per week by March.

NHS Grampian runs one of the country’s largest mass vaccination facilities, at the P&J Live in Aberdeen.

Ms Morrison added: “There is still a lot of hard work to be done. It’s our sincere hope that we can keep this performance going, but this is based on vaccine supply, recruitment of staff, and public support of the programme.

“Supply and staffing are things we as a board will monitor; the public can help us by coming out to get vaccinated and helping us all move beyond the pandemic.”

