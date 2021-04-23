NHS Grampian look for volunteers to trial first plant-based Covid-19 vaccine

NHS Grampian is looking for volunteers to take part in a trial of the first plant-based Covid-19 vaccine.

The health board is looking to recruit 1,500 healthy volunteers aged between 18 and 39 over the next four to six weeks.

It said it is “critical” that studies into vaccinating against the virus continue.

📣 Calling 18 – 39 year olds 📣 Volunteers are wanted for the first plant based Covid-19 vaccine trial in NHS Grampian.https://t.co/PeBbrShLmi If you are interested in taking part please email 📧gram.covidvaccinetrial@nhs.scot@ResearchAwaren1 pic.twitter.com/P9qgEIbUMx — NHS Grampian (@NHSGrampian) April 23, 2021

Participants will receive two doses of the trial vaccine and two doses of a placebo. Each two injections will be given 21 days apart.

Their immunity to the virus will then be tested for 12 months after their last vaccine.

The trial will be carried out in several sites across the UK, as well as in the US, Canada, Europe and Latin America.

It is being led by Medicago, a biopharmaceutical company based in Canada, and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). It is supported in the UK by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR), NHS Research Scotland (NRS) and Health and Care Research Wales.

Dr Chrissie Jones, associate professor in paediatric infectious diseases at Southampton University, is the chief investigator for the study.

She said: “Clinical trials of Covid-19 vaccines are still needed in the UK to ensure that we have access to a range of different vaccines which are safe and effective. The Medicago Covid-19 vaccine candidate is developed within plants which produce non-infectious versions of the virus.”

Dr Roy Soiza, consultant physician at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and study lead in Grampian said: “Clinical studies into Covid-19 vaccines remain critical to help find several safe and effective candidates to help protect us all.

“Volunteers in the Grampian region are still needed to help carry out these studies. We had an overwhelming response to previous vaccines trials and encourage interested participants to contact us by email gram.covidvaccinetrial@nhs.scot to get more information about taking part in this Covid-19 vaccine study.”