NHS Grampian launches new scheme to free up beds and reduce delays

Health bosses are encouraging businesses and members of the public to get on board with a new campaign to help them free up hospital beds.

NHS Grampian has launched the Pick Me Up Project, which is aimed at improving patient flow in hospitals.

As part of the campaign, businesses are being asked to give their employees flexibility, where possible, to collect their loved ones and friends from hospitals when they are ready to go home.

It is hoped the initiative will reduce delays with fewer people turning up to collect relatives in the evenings after they have finished work and free up more beds.

Interim deputy chief officer for acute services, Cameron Matthew, said: “One issue facing the health board is getting those ready for discharge home.

“Currently we see a peak in discharges at around 6pm because patients who are well enough to go home are collected by friends and loved-ones following their work – whereas discharges should ideally be completed by noon.

“These delays impact NHS Grampian’s ability to admit acutely ill patients to the hospital, leading to waits and delays in its emergency department and in some instances delays for ambulances at the front door getting patients into the emergency department.”

© Supplied by NHS Grampian

Acute director for nursing and midwifery, Jenny McNicol, added: “Through the Pick Me Up Project, we are asking businesses and organisations to help us to get patients who are ready for discharge home from hospital more quickly, by allowing their employees to collect relatives or friends during the day.

“This will free-up bed space to help us treat more acutely ill patients, more quickly. For example, Joe Bloggs collecting his mother at 10am rather than 6pm might well free-up space at the emergency department and an ambulance to potentially be available to support another emergency later that day.”

Jenny added: “We recognise that not all businesses will be able to accommodate all requests all of the time. Instead, businesses willing to sign up to support the Pick Me Up Project are simply asked to do so wherever possible.

“We ask them to promote their support for the initiative to staff and encourage line managers to accommodate what will hopefully be a limited number of such requests from their teams.

“Any business or organisation large or small can pledge its support. It doesn’t matter if you have 5,000, 500 or five staff, signing up and being flexible where you can be will help us save lives.”

For more information or to sign-up get in touch with gram.communications@nhs.scot using the subject line Pick Me Up Project.