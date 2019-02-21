NHS Grampian launches new number for Aberdeen maternity services

The way mums-to-be contact Aberdeen Maternity Hospital has changed.

A single dedicated number has been set up for the maternity triage service, which patients can contact if they have concerns about their pregnancy of think they are going into labour.

The service, staffed 24 hours a day by a registered midwife, launched yesterday and is available by calling 01224 558855

The member of staff will be able to answer patient’s queries, offer clinical advice and let arrange for hospital assessment if needed.

The number – 01224 558855

In a post on Instagram, an NHS Grampian spokesperson said: “You can call this number direct at any stage of your pregnancy, no referral is necessary.

“This dedicated service means parents-to-be can get clinical advice from an experienced midwife 24/7.

“Your community midwife contact details are not changing. The telephone numbers for the outpatient department; scanning, Day Assessment Unit and Antenatal Clinic are not changing.

“In an emergency always phone 999.”