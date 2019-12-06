NHS Grampian launches mouth cancer awareness campaign

NHS Grampian has launched the next phase of its mouth cancer awareness campaign with a special taxi cab.

The taxi is branded with messages to encourage everyone to ‘check their mouth’ for signs of mouth cancer. Passengers will be able to ask their driver for information about the campaign and its messages.

Jonathan Iloya, consultant in Dental Public Health for NHS Grampian, said: “This debilitating and highly disfiguring disease is often ignored, although the number of new cases has increased by 80% in Grampian in the decade to 2015. Similarly deaths due to mouth cancer are on an upward trajectory in Scotland and these trends are usually related to deprivation.

“This campaign raises public awareness about how to check your mouth for signs of cancer and to consult your dentist or doctor if you spot anything unusual such as lumps, red and white patches and ulcers which do not heal within three weeks. Early detection and treatment is vital for improving mouth cancer survival for patients affected by the disease.

“We are also working on changing lifestyle behaviours associated with mouth cancer such as smoking and the use of tobacco and excessive alcohol consumption. It is also important to routinely visit your dentist as they have a key role to play in early detection of suspect lesions.”