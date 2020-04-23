NHS Grampian launches dedicated coronavirus website

NHS Grampian has launched a dedicated Covid-19 website.

It has been created to keep both healthcare staff and the general public informed during the pandemic.

The site brings together staff briefs, updates on services and key public health information and is being updated on a continuous basis.

Nurse Director Caroline Hiscox said: “So much information is being shared and updated in the current circumstances that we wanted to create one dedicated place for all that content. As an organisation, NHS Grampian is committed to being open and sharing as much detail as we can.

“We recognise many of our staff don’t have time to look at emails during the day, so this site is a one-stop-shop for them. We also know people working from home may not be able to access our usual internal communication channels, so we share our daily staff brief on the website as well.”

The website is home to a broad range of material; there have been video updates from different services, information on the NHS Grampian response to the pandemic, and also key mental health and wellbeing information.

It can found at covid19.nhsgrampian.org