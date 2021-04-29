Don’t get left behind: NHS Grampian issues warning amid rising Covid-19 cases in Moray

Residents of Moray are being warned not to let the region “get left behind” as the country emerges from coronavirus restrictions, amid surging Covid-19 cases.

More than 100 new cases have been recorded in Moray since April 10, with around half recorded in the last seven days.

The cases have been scattered, but the majority have been in Elgin.

The region currently has one of the highest rates of Covid-19 in the country and is well ahead of the rest of the NHS Grampian patch.

It has accounted for close to 50% of Grampian’s cases – but is home to less than 17% of the population.

The rate per 100,000 people in the area currently sits at 50.1.

In Aberdeen City the rate is 15.7 while Aberdeenshire is at 8.4.

Now the health board is expanding its testing regime and is urging those with symptoms including sore throats, headaches and diarrhea to book tests immediately, as well as encouraging people to take up asymptomatic testing.

A ‘worrying trajectory’

Director of public health Susan Webb said: “We really are on a worrying trajectory in Moray and it is vital everyone ensures they are sticking to the rules to ensure the area isn’t left behind as the rest of the country unlocks.

“There is a real fear, that with unlocking and the May Day weekend, if individuals don’t act responsibly and stick with the guidelines they could create the perfect storm in the area.

“Until now Moray has escaped the worst of the pandemic, but we could now see Moray get left behind as the country unlocks.

“Due to this rise, we’re extending our usual testing service. As well as asking those with the usual Covid symptoms to get tested, we need those experiencing ‘mild or extended symptoms’ to come forward for testing.

“This wider range of symptoms includes chills, fever, a dry or productive cough, sore throat, headache, runny nose, shortness of breath, general weakness, muscle pain, diarrhoea, or loss of taste or smell to book a PCR test immediately.”

Tests can be booked by visiting nhsinform.scot or calling 0800 028 2816.

Testing is still being offered to those without symptons with the rapid testing site moving to Williamson Hall on Moss Street in Elgin to make it more accessible.

Opening times and other locations are available at: www.moray.gov.uk/Covid19

Ms Webb added: “So if people, who have no symptoms, are out shopping or getting a coffee we’d encourage them to pop past to get a test and offer themselves some reassurance and help protect the community from those asymptomatic cases.

“It is vital we get the virus back under control in Moray and not let it run away from us.”