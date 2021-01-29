Can you help? NHS Grampian issues urgent appeal for volunteer drivers

NHS Grampian has issued an urgent appeal for volunteer drivers to help patients travel home safely from the hospital.

A search to find new volunteer community transport drivers in the north-east was first launched in December.

Community transport plays a vital role for those who need help travelling to health and social care appointments and as the NHS continues its busy winter period, supporting patients who are ready to travel home after their stay can make an enormous difference to services and their availability.

The recruitment drive hopes to attract volunteers able to drive either their own vehicle or potentially, one provided to them.

The Royal Voluntary Service will manage volunteers and assist the efforts being made to support the NHS and Patient Transport Service.

Depending on circumstances interested individuals may be signposted to other Community Transport organisations.

Volunteers will receive full training and a risk assessment, as well as reimbursement of costs incurred.

A variety of partners support the initiative as part of the Grampian-wide Health and Transport Action Plan (HTAP).

Health and transport action plan programme manager, Andrew Stewart, said: “Winter is always a busy time for health services, and more so this year as it comes with additional challenges.

“This recruitment drive focuses on helping people home from the hospital. The flow of patients in and out of hospital over winter is of critical importance to managing the capacity of the NHS and helping people home safely.

“At our recent Grampian Volunteer Transport Awards, we recognised the fantastic impact that these volunteers make to people’s lives, particularly during the pandemic where they have proven to be a lifeline for many in our communities.”

If you are interested in finding out more about becoming a volunteer, contact 01467 536111 or email travel@thinc-hub.org