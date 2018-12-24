NHS Grampian issues sobering advice for Christmas revellers

Revellers have been urged to drink responsibility this festive season.

Doctors at NHS Grampian have given out advice to people who may be looking to let their hair down over Christmas and New Year – as well as to pregnant women who may not want to reveal their baby status.

People enjoying a night out have been urged to make every other round a soft drink or water to help save money and stave off hangovers.

NHS Grampian has said that the peak in babies born at the end of September shows that more babies are conceived in the Christmas and Hogmanay period.

Dr Tara Shivaji, consultant in public health, urged north-east revellers to eat something at the same time as drinking in order to slow the alcohol intake. She also advised trying lower strength products. If people are drinking at home, they have been urged to use a measure so they can keep track on how many drinks they have had.

24 Days of Christmas – Click here for special festive deals from some of our favourite local businesses

Dr Shivaji said: “For the majority of people living in the north-east, alcohol is a big part of our culture.

“It plays an even bigger role at Christmas and New Year with many of us looking to let our hair down and enjoy a tipple.

“If you are pregnant or trying to get pregnant, don’t drink alcohol at all.

“The festive season can be a particularly tough time, especially if you don’t want to reveal your pregnancy to the world.

“Unborn babies can’t process alcohol like grown-ups can, even a little bit of alcohol could affect their development. Celebrate with a non-alcoholic cocktail.

“Speak to your midwife if you want some help and advice.”