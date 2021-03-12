NHS Grampian intensive care nurses raise £10,500 for Aberdeen charity

Nurses who treat NHS Grampian’s sickest Covid-19 patients, have raised more than £10,500 for a foodbank, by covering almost 10,000km in their breaks.

Intensive care medics Rachael Ironside and Claire McAvoy launched the fundraiser at the beginning of February in “an effort to give back to the local community”.

The cash raised will be given to Instant Neighbour.

The original plan had been to walk 3,654km, the distance from the ICU ward to the North Pole.

However, more than 110 staff members got involved and walked, ran and cycled 9,671km – the distance from the ward to Rio de Janeiro.

Claire said: “We can’t believe how generous members of the public and our colleagues in NHS Grampian have been in donating to our effort – we aimed to raise £1,000 and we’ve collected 10 times that, we’re really grateful.

“Just after Christmas and New Year, hospital admissions were rising again and morale was a little bit low and we wanted to give everyone something else to think about, so we came up with the idea of covering the distance to the North Pole.”

Rachael added: “We’ve ended up going much further – we could be doing the Samba rather than having a snowball fight.

“The challenge was for the whole of critical care staff, and everyone got involved.

“We wanted to support the local community as it has supported us during the pandemic. Some of the clap for carers events and the convoys of trucks going round the city was actually quite emotional for us, it let us know the public was behind us. This is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to them for their support.”

This year has been one of the toughest staff in the hospital’s ICU unit have faced, the challenge gave staff a welcome break from focusing on the virus.

Claire said: “Everyone has been amazing and got into it. It’s created a great buzz. People on their nightshifts were making sure to get out and go a walk round the hospital and others have been going on runs and doing 5km in their breaks.

“We managed to get a huge distance, we’ve absolutely smashed it. We’d just like to thank everyone who took part and those that donated.”

There is still time to donate to the team’s fundraising effort by visiting www.justgiving.com/fundraising/aricriticalcarefundraiser