NHS Grampian is encouraging people to plan ahead of their Covid vaccine appointment with these top tips.

With more people rolling up their sleeves to get their first dose, the health board has released a video with helpful guidelines ahead of an appointment.

Currently, Grampian has commenced delivering Covid vaccine jags to cohorts 10 and 11 – those aged 49 and under.

The country is also preparing to vaccinate those aged 18 to 29, and NHS Grampian has confirmed earlier in the week, over 14,600 people have already signed up.

By registering, people in the cohort will be able to get all their appointment information via text or email, rather than by post.

Ahead of your allocated time slot, here are a few ways you can prepare ahead of time:

1. Do get in touch if you cannot make your slot

People are encouraged to make every effort to attend the appointment they have been allocated.

If unable to attend, NHS Grampian should be contacted through the details in the letter, so it can offer the slot to someone else and avoid wasting the vaccine.

2. Don’t turn up without an appointment

It’s highly discouraged to turn up to any vaccination clinic without an appointment as people will not be seen.

NHS Grampian runs clinics very carefully and trying to attend without an appointment puts staff in the difficult position of turning people away.

The clinics run on an appointment-only basis, and can only accommodate a certain amount of people per day.

3. Do bring prescribed medication

People with long term condition such as diabetes, or people with angina should bring any of their prescription medicine.

NHS Grampian’s clinic coordinators at P&J Live Philippa said: “It’s really important that when you come for that appointment you let us know you’re diabetic, just so we’re aware you have that condition.”

4. Eat and drink beforehand

NHS Grampian are encouraging people to ensure they eat and drink something before the time slot for their jag.

Those with diabetes should bring dextrose sweets, Jelly Babies or pure fruit juice with them to prevent a hypo.

5. Do seek advice on transportation to the clinic

The vaccine appointments are an essential journey and THInC can provide advice on public/community transport options.

Car-sharing is also permissible, with precautions, if there are no other options available.