NHS Grampian health chiefs ‘ready to roll out Covid-19 vaccine’

Health bosses in the north-east are ready to deliver the first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine as soon as they can.

On Wednesday it was confirmed the immunisation created by Pfizer and BioNTech had been approved for use in the UK.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed the highest-priority groups, such as critical care workers, will begin to receive vaccinations next Tuesday.

According to Jillian Evans, NHS Grampian’s head of health intelligence, bosses have been preparing for the advent of a vaccine for several months.

Following the delivery of the flu immunisation programme earlier this year, much of the infrastructure needed to deliver Covid-19 jabs is already in place.

But Ms Evans warned it may still take “many months” for all the vaccinations to be carried out.

“We have been planning for this for quite some time, and we are fresh from the experience of running the flu vaccine campaign,” she said.

“That achieved more than we expected in terms of the number of people taking advantage of it.

“We have some logistics already set up, such as staffing, which should help us get going quickly.

“It will start small with the priority groups. That includes staff working in critical settings, health and social care workers, people in vulnerable situations and older people.

“It’s important to start in the small high-priority groups where we expect there to be a high uptake.

“Gradually, as the vaccination programme rolls out, it will target people according to their age.

“It will take some time and we are talking about many months, but we will get there.”

The Covid-19 vaccine needs to be stored at ultra-low temperatures of 70 degrees below freezing, leading to concerns being raised over access – particularly for residents in rural areas.

But national officials have also confirmed every local authority in Scotland will receive equal access to the vaccine when it becomes available next week.

Chief medical officer Gregor Smith said: “It doesn’t matter if you are in a rural area or an urban area. Hospitals in every area have been supplied with ultra-low freezers.

“We will be able to supply vaccines across Scotland next week at the same time.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon described the approval of the vaccine as “without a shadow of a doubt the best news we have heard”.

But she urged the public to stick to the restrictions in place to prevent the spread of the virus.

“We are not at the end yet and we cannot and must not ease up in our efforts to control it,” she said.

“It feels like it may well be the beginning of the end of this horrible experience.”