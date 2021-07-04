NHS Grampian has announced more drop-in clinics in Aberdeen

NHS Grampian has announced several new drop-in clinics as health officials seek to boost the vaccine roll-out.

Anyone over the age of 18 waiting to receive their first dose of the Covid vaccine can attend one of the drop-in clinics without an appointment.

At her briefing on Friday July 2, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the Scottish Government were providing a funding boost of £380 million to help cover the cost of PPE, Test and Protect and the vaccination programme.

It was also announced that all mainland health boards would offer drop-in clinics.

Ms Sturgeon explained: “We are trying to make this as easy and accessible as possible – you can turn up at a centre, or keep your scheduled appointment.”

She added that the success of the vaccination programme had helped prevent another lockdown as cases continue to rise.

There has been a spike in cases in NHS Grampian, which recorded 322 positive cases on Friday July 2 – the highest figure reported in a day for the area.

Stonehaven in particular has seen a surge in cases which has resulted in a number of businesses closing.

Most recently, it has been reported that five members of staff from a supermarket in Aberdeen are currently self-isolating after receiving positive Covid tests.

Drop-in clinics

On Monday July 5, Friday July 9 and Saturday July 10 there will be drop in sessions at the P&J Live between 1.30pm and 6pm. These are also open to anyone waiting on their second dose of the vaccine if they received their first dose eight weeks ago.

The other sessions are only available for those over 18 and waiting for their first dose of the vaccine. The times and locations are as follows: