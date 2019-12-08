NHS Grampian hailed after ‘positive figures’

NHS Grampian carried out more than 3,500 extra operations in the first 10 months of 2019, new data has revealed.

The statistics, released by Information Services Division (ISD) Scotland, show the health board has performed 3,558 more elective operations than in the same period last year.

It also performed 3,958 more operations than in 2017.

Of the 3,090 scheduled procedures in October, 7.9% did not take place, with more than 100 being cancelled by patients and 67 scrapped for clinical reasons.

Across other regions in Scotland that figure was 8.5%, with other regions ranging from 5.4% to 11.7% when compared.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Cameron Matthew, divisional general manager for surgery, said: “These positive results are down to the hard work of staff across the region and the efforts they make to ensure patients are given the best care and treatment.

“Innovative projects including our day surgery programme, the implementation of our day of surgery admissions (DoSA) project, which recently expanded to Woodend, and enhanced recovery after surgery (ERAS) schemes have all helped create extra capacity and ensure that patients have a positive experience.

“Going forward we will look to maintain these figures and strive to find more innovative ways to build on them even further.

“In any given month NHS Grampian staff members operate on the third highest number of patients in the country in terms of elective surgery.

“We are far from complacent and will continue to monitor these figures in future, listen to individual patient feedback and look for other ways to ensure we continue to offer a high quality service to those coming through our doors.

“Just 2.2% of scheduled elective operations were postponed for a clinical reason.

“Across Scotland this figure stood at 3%.”

Kevin Stewart, SNP MSP for Aberdeen Central said: “It is welcome news that NHS Grampian has carried out more operations compared to last year – this will likely come as a result of the Scottish Government’s record investment in our NHS.”