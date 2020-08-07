NHS Grampian fund purchases hundreds of units of face cream for mask-wearing staff

The NHS Grampian Endowment Fund has bought hundreds of units of Face Barrier Cream for the regional health body.

The Endowment Fund, which consists of over 800 different funds covering wards, departments and locations throughout the north-east, made the purchase to help provide relief to medical staff who are experiencing skin irritations due to the use of face masks.

Sharing the news of the purchase on social media, the organisation said the cream helps to relieve dryness and soreness by providing a protective film to trap in moisture.

Skin care experts have warned of the damage friction from face masks can do to the skin of medical professionals who have had to wear them for lengthy periods of time due to the Covid-19 pandemic, recommending barrier cream is applied at least half an hour before a mask is put on.