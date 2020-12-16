NHS Grampian Endowment Fund hands out over £300,000 to dozens of north-east groups

An NHS charity has handed out more than £300,000 to 48 north-east charities and community groups this year.

The NHS Grampian Endowment Fund is the charity which safeguards donations made by patients, families and users of health services.

It recently led the comfort box campaign, supported by the Evening Express, to make sure doctors, nurses and other health service staff had a container full of goods.

The packages contained items such as Pot Noodles, tea, coffee and toiletries, as well as drawings from children to offer them some cheer.

Now the charity has handed over £320,000 groups across to Grampian which have been affected by coronavirus.

Luan Grugeon, chair of NHS Grampian Endowment Fund, said: “I am really pleased that we have been able to support such a diverse range of charities and community groups who are doing such great work to support people and families across Grampian.

“It’s such a tough time of year for many and local community support is so important to help people connect with others and stay well.”

Grants have been approved to support cancer charities such as Maggie’s Aberdeen, which has seen demand for support soar this year.

Chris Zielinski, benefits advisor at Maggie’s Aberdeen said: “It’s been a very challenging time for people with cancer and money worries can often be an added stress.

© DCT Media/Kami Thomson

“We are so grateful for the NHS Grampian Endowment Fund’s support this year in delivering the service and to everyone in the NHS for referring people to Maggie’s.

“I encourage anyone who thinks they may benefit from having a chat to learn what financial aid you may be entitled to, to reach out and discover how we can help you.

“We offer Zoom, phone and online appointments, as well as pre-arranged appointments in the centre.

“Accessing the benefits that you are entitled to can make a huge difference. The benefits system can be complex and depend on various factors. Please get in touch to see how we can help you.”

Another charity receiving support is the Dennis Law Legacy Trust, which builds positive relationships with young people through its Streetsport programme.

© Denis Law Legacy Trust

Mark Williams, chief operating officer, said: “Support from the NHS Grampian Endowment Fund will ensure our Streetsport programme can continue to provide disadvantaged young people living in deprived areas in Aberdeen a platform to thrive and work towards positive destinations in life.

“It has also helped us to deliver essential items of PPE to Aberdeen’s care homes and we have already surpassed 500,000 items delivered.

“It is essential we use our resources to help the greater good during this current climate and thanks to the NHS Grampian Endowment Fund we can do just that.”

NHS Grampian staff will also be given the chance to join virtual art workshops for a special tribute sculpture for CLAN Cancer Support’s Light the North sculpture trail.

Fiona Fernie, head of income generation and business development, said: “We are grateful for the support of the NHS Grampian Endowment Fund for our latest project, Light the North, which aims to bring 45 lighthouse sculptures to the north-east and Northern Isles.

“Thanks to the funding from the Endowment Fund, CLAN Cancer Support can give NHS staff the opportunity to take part in a series of art workshops.

“It has been a challenging year for everyone, and we wanted to give back to the NHS through these workshops and to have a sculpture that recognises the enormous contribution of NHS key workers as part of CLAN’s Light the North art sculpture trail.”

The workshops are open to all NHS Staff wanting to take part. To register for further details, please click on link: https://buytickets.at/clancancersupport/458770

To find out more about the NHS Grampian Endowment Fund, or to donate, go to www.nhsgcharities.com