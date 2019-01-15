NHS Grampian department wins praise for training standards after visit

Education chiefs have praised a north-east health board for the standard of training it provides.

NHS Grampian’s anaesthetics department has been recognised after a visit last month by Scotland Deanery.

The visit was so the group, which manages medical training programmes across the country, could gain an understanding about training in the department.

In its report, the visiting panel said: “The department is highly supportive and has a clear focus on training.

“There is a strong comprehensive induction that includes trainees who join outwith the usual times.

“The teaching is comprehensive and effective and time for attending is generally protected.

“There are good mechanisms in place for trainees to be involved in senior staff meetings and training committee meetings.”

Consultant anaesthetist at ARI and tutor for the Royal College of Anaesthetists Dr Paul Bourke said: “We are delighted with the outcome of the report and that the good training methods and practices implemented across the department have been recognised by Scotland Deanery.

“NHS Grampian staff work exceptionally hard to ensure vital information, skills and experiences are passed on to our trainees to ensure patient care remains at the highest possible standard.

“A lot of people work very hard to develop our really good training programme here in Aberdeen.”

The panel was led by Dr Ronald MacVicar who said there was no need to revisit the department and issued no requirements for improvement.

Anaesthetic trainee Dr Anna Celnik said: “We have some really motivated trainers here and some really excellent senior trainees as well and we get a lot of opportunities.

“I would recommend training at Aberdeen to others. It’s great for anaesthetics training. We have every kind of speciality here you could really want.”