NHS Grampian chiefs delighted at waiting time progress

NHS Grampian could soon become one of only three mainland health boards to meet a national target for children and young people requiring mental health support.

The health board has faced a well-documented struggle to meet Scottish Government waiting time targets for children who need access to mental health services.

However, the Evening Express can reveal NHS Grampian has turned things around in the last two years – jumping from seeing just 27.1% of children within 18 weeks in December 2017 to be on course to meet the 90% target by summer.

The Scottish average is 65%, with only two mainland boards meeting the 90% target currently – NHS Borders (97%) and NHS Dumfries and Galloway (94.2%).

The most recent figures put the board at 80.1% compliance, with health chiefs putting the success down to a redesign of the service and move to a new facility at the Links Unit.

Dr Lynne Taylor, Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS) clinical director, said: “The figures have been increasing steadily in terms of the targets and that’s partly been since the new centre opened in July.

“We have hugely improved over the last two years. We’ve gone from 21% to 80%. Being in the new building has made a huge difference, it allows the teams to work closer together.

“One of the main benefits is we’re all co-located and not losing so much time walking between the three sites. Patients are coming in and can see multiple professionals at one time.”

The dedicated unit brings together three teams that previously worked at different locations to provide streamlined care to children and young people in the region.

North-east Labour MSP Lewis Macdonald said concentrating services within the one unit had made a “huge difference”.

He added: “It has made it easier for young people to access services and staff. I look forward to them hitting that target later in the year.”

In terms of whether the health board can continue to stay at the 90% target once it is reached, Dr Taylor claims this depends on Scottish Government funding remaining unchanged.

A number of posts have been created due to short-term cash, which is due to cease in March, with the board waiting on confirmation this will continue.

She said: “We need to ensure our staffing levels are maintained to allow us to grow. The board has agreed to further investment to CAMHS.”