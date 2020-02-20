NHS Grampian bosses happy with coronavirus preparation at Aberdeen’s airport and harbour

Health board bosses are “content” Aberdeen’s airport and harbour plans are sufficient to deal with any cases of coronavirus, a new report has stated.

Councillors are due to be updated on the city’s preparations for a coronavirus outbreak at a meeting of the Aberdeen City Council’s public protection committee on Wednesday.

A report to the committee says the situation is being monitored and there are plans in place should anyone arrive in the city with the potentially deadly virus.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The report says: “NHS Grampian are content that Aberdeen’s airport and seaport plans are sufficient to deal with the issue of cases arriving via these routes.

“Aberdeen City Council will continue to be guided by colleagues in NHS Grampian at a local level, who in turn are informed by the Chief Medical Officer for Scotland.”

It adds that Scotland is well prepared for any outbreaks.