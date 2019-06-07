NHS Grampian bosses back £314 million hospital revamp plans

Health board chiefs endorsed a £314 million spend on its estate.

At a meeting of the NHS Grampian board yesterday at Clan House, members reviewed the five-year infrastructure investment plan.

The ambitious proposals include a number of projects already slated for the coming years, including the Anchor Centre, the Baird Hospital and a new health centre in Mastrick.

An investment of £150m has been earmarked for the new city facilities, as well as a further £28m for dealing with patient backlogs, and £50m set to be used for improvements in elective care.

Another £25m will also be spent on primary and community care.

