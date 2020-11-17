NHS Grampian boss: We can cope with winter Covid-19 surge

North-east health chiefs are confident they can cope with a surge of Covid-19 cases over the winter.

NHS Grampian‘s top brass have spent recent months piecing together contingency plans in case the number of people hospitalised with the virus rises significantly.

An action plan has been drawn up which will see space at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary gradually handed over to fight the virus as and when it is needed.

Similar plans are also in place for intensive care.

Bosses believe they can continue keeping all services – including planned procedures – running until they have around 250 people in hospital with the virus.

Cameron Matthews, the health board’s deputy chief officer of acute, said: “From a hospital point of view we have got a winter Covid surge plan in place. That can escalate on a day by day basis to allow us to accommodate more and more patients in infectious diseases and Covid areas, as well as intensive care.

“It will be broadly similar to March, but we’re cognisant of the fact we want to maintain as much of our cancer services and planned theatre activity as we can to ensure those patients receive the most timely care.

“We have got plans that allow us to cope with Covid while also making sure our workplaces are looked after.

“We’ve got a system in place that allows 24 to 48 hours’ notice of when we need to move to the next stage. It gives us a degree of protection and foresight into the next phase of our escalation if required.”

He added: “NHS Grampian covers roughly 10% of Scotland’s population so we are looking to be able to provide around 10% of space.

“We will be able to open up between 250 and 300 beds in a worst-case scenario. I hope we may not need that.

“There is a plan for intensive care and there is a plan for non-Covid wards as well so we can expand our bed base.”

There are currently 45 people in hospital with coronavirus in the north-east, with nine of those in intensive care.

Mr Matthews insisted some healthcare services, such as urgent cancer treatment and emergency procedures, would continue regardless of Covid-19.

But he warned some services may have to be curtailed if the situation spirals out of control.

He said: “We are probably good up to around 250 beds but that would require us to look at stopping many services from a planned perspective.

“Urgent cancer activity and emergency would always continue, but everything that could be clinically re-prioritised to happen at a later date, we would have to consider postponing.

“We would do that to refocus resources into Covid and winter activity.

“Our ITU escalation plan can, at extremes, escalate to 86 beds.”

Concerns were raised in Aberdeen after video footage from bars in the city showed customers not adhering to social distancing last week during Scotland’s match against Serbia.

And Mr Matthews warned everyone needs to play by the rules to avoid another spike in the number of cases.

He said: “Thankfully the vast majority of the general public has been doing a fantastic job of sticking to the rules and we can’t thank people enough. It’s making a massive difference. I can understand the excitement of winning a football match but the virus needs people to congregate and be close to each other and that is what we saw on Thursday night.

“What people are doing, or at least the vast majority, with regard to following rules are making a big difference.

“By far the majority of people locally have been so respectful of the need to socially distance, covering faces and washing hands and making sure they are getting a test if it’s needed.

“They have done a marvellous job. It’s going to be difficult for a while longer, but it makes such a difference.

There was positive news last week when American drug company Pfizer announced a vaccine it had been trialling had a 90% success rate.

Mr Matthews welcomed the news – but said the public must still stick to the rules until enough people have received the jag.

He said: “A vaccine is part of the solution. However, until enough people have been vaccinated we will have to follow rules such as social distancing and not mixing indoors.

“Until we can get enough people the vaccine it’s vital we stick to the advice.

“It is brilliant news and it’s great to hear it is on its way. We have people planning to make sure those who need it can get it. A whole team are getting ready to put it in place.”