NHS Grampian asks people to stop calling following viral story of lonely Aberdeen patient

A viral Facebook post claiming a patient at an Aberdeen hospital is lonely and not getting any visitors is false, say NHS Grampian.

The health board said, while they are touched, the number of calls to wards looking for the mystery “lady veteran” is taking “extremely busy” staff away from their duties.

The viral post claims there is a patient within the hospital who is not receiving visitors, prompting kind-hearted members of the public to get in touch offering visits, flowers and cards.

However, staff at the hospital say they have no patients matching that description.

We're aware of a story circulating on Facebook of a patient at ARI who is not getting any visitors. We do not recognise… Posted by NHS Grampian on Thursday, 31 October 2019

A statement from NHS Grampian said: “We’re aware of a story circulating on Facebook of a patient at ARI who is not getting any visitors.

“We do not recognise the description of the patient, nor the area they are supposedly staying in.

“While the reaction of the public – offering visits, cards and flowers – is very touching, we would ask that people please stop calling wards directly.

“Staff are extremely busy and dealing with these calls is taking them away from their duties.”