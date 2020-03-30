NHS Grampian apologises over delay in​​ woman’s treatment

North-east health chiefs have apologised after there was a “significant delay” in a woman’s care – and for how they dealt with a complaint about it.

A woman went to NHS Grampian medics with a problem related to diabetes and the nervous system after suffering symptoms including stomach pain and headaches.

She was diagnosed with postural tachycardia syndrome – an abnormal increase in heart rate that occurs after sitting up or standing.

When a complaint was made about the woman’s care to the Scottish Public Services Ombudsman (SPSO), the watchdog took advice from two health experts before writing a report, which has now been published.

The report said: “We found much of the care and treatment provided to the woman was reasonable.

“However, there was a significant delay in follow-up from the neurologist, which NHS Grampian had already agreed was unreasonable and apologised for.

“We found there was a significant delay in the complaint being responded to by NHS Grampian.

“Though we noted the board had apologised for this, it had not given any explanation as to what caused the delay.

“It also did not evidence that the woman was kept updated during the delays.”

SPSO has written to NHS Grampian recommending it respond to complaints in a timely manner.

It has also advised that complainants should be kept informed if it takes more than 20 days to respond.

“We have asked NHS Grampian to provide us with evidence it has implemented the recommendations we have made on this case.”

A spokeswoman for NHS Grampian acknowledged the watchdog’s findings and apologised.

He said: “This case reflects an occasion when the care we provided was not what it should have been.

“We have accepted the ombudsman’s decision and recommendations.

“We would take this opportunity to apologise to them publicly.”