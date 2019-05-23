NHS Grampian apologises for failings as man dies two days after leaving Aberdeen hospital

A health board has apologised after a man died two days after leaving an Aberdeen hospital.

The patient, who has not been named, died of a bowel condition suddenly at home around 48 hours after behind discharged from Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Doctors failed to check his bowels were normal, despite him showing signs they were not.

They also failed to arrange for an urgent review of his case in the days after he was discharged.

NHS Grampian acknowledged it had “let down” the man and has apologised to his family.

After investigating the case, a watchdog has recommended NHS Grampian make changes to the way it operates.

The case was referred to the Scottish Public Services Ombudsman (SPSO) by the man’s sister.

According to a new SPSO report: “She complained about the care and treatment which her late brother received at ARI.

“He died two days after being discharged from hospital.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

According to the report, the cause of death was recorded as colonic impaction – a blocked colon – and kidney failure.

“The man had been admitted to hospital as an emergency with colonic impaction and problems with urination,” said the report.

Doctors gave him an anaesthetic and relieved his bowel and also used a catheter to relieve his bladder. After receiving treatment, the man was discharged with a catheter still in place.

Doctors made arrangements for the man to have a urology review as an outpatient.

The report added: “The man’s sister believed he received inadequate care.”

In investigating the complaint, the SPSO took independent advice from a consultant general and a surgeon specialising in colon conditions.

The report stated that while in hospital the man did undergo a number of “appropriate investigations” which included blood tests, radiographs, relieving his bowel and catheterisation.

It added: “However, on the day of discharge there were signs the man was still unable to manage a normal bowel motion and his urine output was low. We found staff should have arranged a urology review in hospital prior to discharge rather than refer for an outpatient appointment in due course.

“We also found arrangements should have been made for an urgent review of the man’s inability to manage a normal bowel motion after discharge from hospital.

“We upheld the complaint.

“We asked NHS Grampian to apologise to the man’s sister for the failure to establish the reasons for her brother’s urine retention and to ensure he had normal bowel movement prior to discharge.

“Staff should ensure…an assessment has been carried out into the patient’s ability to pass urine and maintain normal bowel motion prior to discharge.”

An NHS Grampian spokeswoman said: “We acknowledge we let down the man and his family and accept all of the SPSO’s recommendations.

“We have written to the man’s sister to apologise and would take this opportunity to do so again publicly.”