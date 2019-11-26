NHS Grampian apologises after patient left incontinent following bowel operation

A health board has apologised to a patient who was left incontinent following an operation without being told that was a risk.

The woman, who has not been named, complained to the Scottish Public Services Ombudsman (SPSO) about her experience with NHS Grampian and the way the board dealt with her complaint.

According to a new report, the woman underwent surgery to treat a bowel condition in a north-east hospital and staff should have explained incontinence was one of the risks involved.

SPSO took independent advice from a consultant surgeon and concluded NHS Grampian had not provided the woman with the right information.

“We found the woman had not been seen prior to the surgery to discuss the risks and incontinence was not documented on the consent form,” said the report.

It added: “We found that, although it had been reasonable to offer the surgery to the woman, she should have been seen in clinic to discuss the risks and benefits as well as the other options for surgery.

“We considered the woman had not been provided with reasonable information about the operation before it was carried out.”

The woman also complained to the SPSO that the response to her complaint was inaccurate – and the SPSO found in her favour.

The report said: “NHS Grampian’s response to her complaint had stated that other surgical options had been discussed with her.

“There was no evidence in the documentation we received from the board that this had been discussed with the woman.

“We found that if this had been discussed it should have been documented.

“Therefore, we upheld this aspect of the complaint.”

The SPSO recommended NHS Grampian apologise to the woman for failing to provide her with reasonable information about the operation, the risks involved and the alternative options before she went under the knife and for providing an inaccurate response to her complaint.

It added: “The board should ensure patients being considered for this operation are given reasonable information about the risks and benefits and other options and that this is documented.

“Patients should also be given sufficient time before the operation to consider this information.

“In relation to complaints handling, we recommended, where appropriate, statements in complaint responses should be supported by evidence.”

An NHS Grampian said: “We would like to take this opportunity to apologise publicly to the woman.

“We have accepted and implemented the Ombudsman’s recommendations.”