NHS Grampian ordered to apologise over patient’s treatment

North-east health bosses have been ordered to apologise about the treatment of a patient.

The Scottish Public Services Ombudsman (SPSO) upheld C’s complaint about the care of their late parent, known as A, received at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

C complained they did not see A being given nebulisers, which are used to moisten the airways to allow the medicine to be administered as a vapour, or oxygen therapy.

They also felt that A was not given appropriate pain relief, particularly towards the end of their life, and that A’s condition and potential outcome were not explained to C and their family.

The SPSO upheld the complaint and said there was evidence to suggest the patient was given nebulisers but there was no medication record to confirm this.

It also said some of the documentation around a conversation on do not attempt cardiopulmonary resuscitation (DNACPR) was “not reasonable.”

The watchdog’s report said: “We took independent advice from a consultant in acute medicine. We found that the management of A’s need for oxygen was reasonable. The evidence that had been provided suggested that A was receiving regular nebulisers, however, there was no medication record to confirm this and this was unreasonable.

“There was no evidence that A was in unrelieved pain towards the end of their life and the prescription of medication and documentation regarding this matter was reasonable.

“We considered the timing of the conversation with A’s family regarding Do Not Attempt Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (DNACPR) was likely reasonable, but some of the documentation around this conversation was not reasonable.

“On the basis of the lack of evidence regarding the prescription of nebulisers and poor documentation of the initial DNACPR conversation, we upheld C’s complaints.”

As well as ordering NHS Grampian to apologise the SPSO said DNACPR should be documented with the “appropriate level” of detail and there should always be the complete records of prescribed medication.

A spokeswoman from NHS Grampian said: “Chief executive, Professor Caroline Hiscox has written a letter of apology. We are extremely sorry for the distressed caused to the family. We are working through the ombudsman’s recommendations.”