NHS Grampian announces no new cases linked to Aberdeen Covid-19 cluster

The number of cases detected by NHS Grampian in the Aberdeen Covid-19 cluster remains at 263, with 1,265 confirmed close contacts identified.

Since yesterday, two new cases of Covid-19 have been detected in the Grampian region by the health body.

Today’s figures provided by the healthboard will be the last daily update on Aberdeen’s cluster.

A statement by NHS Grampian said: “We can confirm the number of detected cases of Covid-19, associated with the Aberdeen city cluster, remains at 263.

“The number of close contacts identified is 1,265.

“This will be the final daily update on this cluster. Although the incident has not been formally closed, the incident management team consider the outbreak is now under control.

“The team will continue to meet and investigate any new cases as required. Daily data on the number of cases detected in the NHS Grampian area is published by Public Health Scotland.”