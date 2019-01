NHS Grampian has appointed a new chairwoman.

Dr Lynda Lynch has taken over from Professor Stephen Logan, who retired in December.

Scottish Health Secretary Jeane Freeman announced Dr Lynch’s appointment today.

She was first appointed to the board in 2013 and was previously a global director and general manager in the pharmaceutical industry.

The appointment will be for four years until December 2022 with a yearly salary of £33,446 for the three-days a week post.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter