NHS Grampian announces new board members

Two new members have joined the NHS Grampian board.

Joyce Duncan and Sandy Riddell have taken up their posts as non-executive directors on the board.

Ms Duncan is the CEO of ACVO (Aberdeen Council of Voluntary Organisations) and a business leader with more than 25 years’ experience.

She previously served on the board of Voluntary Action Scotland, Business Enterprise Scotland and Deaf Connections, a leading Scottish Charity for deaf adults.

Mr Riddell originally trained in social work and during a public service career of 40 years has held director-level posts.

He retired as Fife Council’s director of health and social care in 2016 and has experience at a national level of shaping adult health.

The appointments, which last for four years, were made by Health Secretary Jeane Freeman following a public recruitment process.