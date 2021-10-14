Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Local

NHS Grampian admits jab mix-up as people sent to wrong place for vaccine appointments

By Denny Andonova
14/10/2021, 4:08 pm
A total of six venues in Aberdeen have been wrongly open for vaccination appointments last week.

NHS Grampian has admitted to a mix-up with jab appointments as Aberdeen residents started causing confusion by turning up at community venues for their vaccines.

The glitch in the booking system was raised over the weekend after a number of people had to be turned away when they attended various centres – some of which have never been used for vaccinations.

Health bosses have since confirmed a total of six places across the city have been wrongly open for bookings last week – including Cairncry Community Centre, Mannofield Church, Seaton Community Centre, Danestone Medical Practice, Bridge of Don Clinic and Airyhall Clinic.

According to some of the residents affected, the mix-up has only impacted those who have tried to reschedule an appointment as they couldn’t attend their initial one.

Cairncry Community Centre chairwoman Joanne Currie was taken by surprise last week when people started turning up at the centre asking to get their jabs

She said: “It’s very confusing for them. We put it up on our social media just because we’ve had quite a few people turning up and often they tend to be older people.

Please note, WE ARE NOT A VACCINATION CENTREAfter many people have turned up with appointments for vaccinations, we…

Posted by Cairncry Community Centre on Monday, 11 October 2021

“There was one lady that turned up on Sunday. She was an 88-year-old and had walked up the hill from Foresterhill Health Centre to come up to the center, and of course, to be turned away.

“We have no problem with them turning up at our door. What’s more frustrating from our point of view is that these people are being given false information and they are elderly, vulnerable groups that are coming.”

NHS Grampian ‘extremely sorry’ for the caused inconvenience

NHS Grampian confirmed they have been made aware of the issue and are currently trying to fully resolve it, as they try to reach all of the people affected.

A spokeswoman for NHS Grampian said: “We are aware that a small number of appointments were incorrectly booked into community venues in Aberdeen City over the weekend.

“As soon as this issue was highlighted to us, we sought to close those venues to prevent people rearranging appointments into them and began the process of contacting individuals to apologise for the error and to advise on rearranging appointments.

“We have contacted most of those affected and we continue to try and contact those we have not been able to reach.

“We are extremely sorry that this situation has arisen and we are confident the issue has now been resolved.

“Appointments remain available at Aberdeen City Vaccination Centre. While there is always the option to reschedule appointments to a more convenient date or time, we do encourage all citizens to attend the initial appointment offered wherever possible