NHS Grampain joins forces with university to train more staff for Covid-19 battle

North-east health bosses have teamed with Robert Gordon University (RGU) to train more staff to help the battle against coronavirus.

Dentists and occupational therapists are among almost 200 health service workers receiving extra training.

They will be redeployed to different roles across NHS Grampian as the region tackles the Covid-19 pandemic.

RGU began the scheme last week and around 180 will be so-called upskilled by the end of the week.

The training regime uses a mixture of digital and face-to-face learning, focused on fundamental nursing care as well as the surveillance and care of the acutely unwell.

Some of the training has been carried out at RGU’s clinical skills centre, which is a purpose-built teaching and training facilitywhich is designed to allow healthcare professionals to practice clinical skills in a safe but realistic environment.

Groups of senior specialist nurses have also received training to complement their existing skills as they work in different roles across the north-east.

Laura Chalmers from RGU’s strategic lead for collaborative practice and a registered nurse is the leading the project and said the staff they are training are willing to help.

She said: “This is a very important project which sees RGU supporting the NHS and the dedicated and talented staff who are there on the frontline, day in day out, delivering high quality effective care.

“The team has very quickly delivered a bank of training resources, including multimedia and digital content, which can be used for a wide range of allied health professions, as well as nurses and doctors.

“We have also designed and are delivering training for those from roles like dental nursing, have come into our clinical skills facilities, undergone training and been redeployed the following day to areas where they are most needed.

“We have already seen the first cohort of staff go through training and have quickly been redeployed both on the frontline and also in other supporting roles, which are equally as important as they free up some of the more experienced staff.

“This is a huge change for many of the staff we are upskilling, but we are seeing a willingness and positive attitude to get the job done and to care for patients.”

Jane Ewen, chief nurse, practice education and development at NHS Grampian, said: “This has been a great example of collaborative work which is playing a key role in supporting and preparing the workforce at this time of unprecedented change. The support and flexibility of our university partner continues to be appreciated.”