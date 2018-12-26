NHS apologises for failing to spot cyst on windpipe of 18-month-old Aberdeen girl

Hospital bosses have apologised to an Aberdeen couple after failing to spot a cyst the size of an egg growing on their young daughter’s windpipe.

Savannah Fenwick had suffered breathing problems since she was born on 2016 but doctors told her parents not to worry and said she was just a “happy wheezer”.

It was only when Savannah was treated at Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh for pneumonia in March that the large cyst was discovered in her windpipe next to heart arteries.

Medics there said if she didn’t get an operation the cyst could kill her.

NHS Grampian has now admitted the care provided to the toddler “fell short” and offered apologies to mum Katie, 23, and dad Jordan, 24.

The couple, from Sheddocksley, today said they are happy with the apology and say Savannah is doing “brilliantly”.

Now two years old, Savannah had major surgery in the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow to remove the cyst.

Speaking seven months on from the operation, Jordan said: “The NHS apologised to us for the care and everything that went on with Savannah.

“They said they would be using this as a learning moment in the future.

“It has been really tough, everything that we have went through with Savannah. We got great support in Edinburgh.

“Savannah is doing really well now, we got the good news last month that she would be well enough to travel.

“She is just like a normal child now and her energy levels are growing and growing.”

Katie said: “I’m happy we have an apology from NHS Grampian.

“It has changed our lives what happened with Savannah. Her scars are healing well and she gets better every day.

“Trusting NHS Grampian again will be difficult but we do want to.

“We want to be able to close this chapter in our lives.

“We are lucky that Savannah is here with us.”

A spokeswoman for NHS Grampian said: “We cannot discuss the circumstances of individual patients.

“However, we can confirm that we met with Savannah’s parents to discuss their concerns. It is clear the care we provided to Savannah fell short of their expectations and our aspirations.

“We have apologised to the family and shared the lessons learned with staff from a range of disciplines at Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital.”