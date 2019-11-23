Next stop Oxford for travelling Aberdeen graduate

A graduate from Aberdeen University is now taking the next step of his career by moving south to study at Oxford.

Federico Caso, 24, originally from Italy, celebrated completing his MSc in genetics after making Aberdeen his home for the last five years.

He said: “I thought Aberdeen was a great city to study science and I came here right after graduating from high school.

“I did an undergraduate course in biology before deciding to stay and pursue a postgraduate in genetics.

“My dissertation focused on genetic modification and I used this to study diseases in humans.”

Mr Caso said the transition from the Mediterranean was difficult at first, but he eventually fell in love with the north-east’s countryside.

“It was quite cold at the beginning, but I quickly got used to it,” he pointed out.

“It was such a different environment from back home, but it was really nice to have the university’s community and other students.

“I find you don’t really get this in Italy, which is amazing.

“I loved the countryside. My girlfriend is from Balmedie so we were able to see so much of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

“I got to actually see the area from a local’s perspective, which was great.”

He has now moved from Sunnybank, Aberdeen, to Oxford where he is a clinical medicine PhD student.