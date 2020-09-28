Next phase of north-east bridge project completed

The next stage of a project to extend a north-east steam railway has taken a step towards completion.

Volunteers at the Royal Deeside Railway Preservation Society have been working on a new multi-user bridge, which is set to be installed over the Burn O’Bennie near Banchory.

Once in place, the group hope it will enable them to lay track over an existing bridge, allowing them to lay track and eventually run train journeys into the town.

Work on the new bridge, which is designed for users such as walkers and cyclists, has been completed and the structure is set to be put in place in the coming weeks.

Announcing the news, the organisation said in a statement: “We have a bridge! The volunteers have completed the assembly of the Multi-User Bridge that is to be installed at the Bridge of Bennie.

“The multi-user bridge is now complete and ready for installation. The decking that is not fitted is to enable the bridge to be lifted into position.”