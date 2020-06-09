Next phase of Aberdeen Covid-19 support grant scheme open for applications

The next phase of a grant scheme to support businesses in Aberdeen through the coronavirus pandemic has been launched.

The third phase of the Small Business Grant Fund and Retail, Hospitality and Leisure Grant Fund is now open for applications.

Extensions to the scheme mean business occupying shared spaces, offices and industrial units, may now be eligible for support.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden said: “We are working together to help businesses get through what remains an intensely challenging time for all sectors of industry.

“Every size and type of business has been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, so it important that the support on offer reaches all corners of the economy, locally as well as nationally.

“When we emerge from this crisis we need to businesses to be there for us – providing jobs and services – and we hope owners will come forward and accept this latest offer of financial help.”

The changes also apply to ratepayers that hold one or more properties in retail, hospitality and leisure sector whose cumulative rateable value is between £35,001 and £500,000, increased from £50,000.

This applies to those who have been eligible for the Small Business Grant Fund for each property with an individual rateable value not exceeding £18,000.

The city council is administering grant applications on behalf of the Scottish Government.

Additionally, small B&Bs will now also be covered by the support scheme.

They were previously ineligible due to not having a business bank account, but will be able to apply to Aberdeen City Council for funding from June 15.

This funding has been repurposed from monies allocated to the Newly Self-Employed Hardship Fund (NSEHF), also administered by Aberdeen City Council.

To date the local authority has paid out £282,000 to 141 applicants of the NSEHF.

To apply for the newly extended grants visit: bit.ly/30w9lGy

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: