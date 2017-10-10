Newly-opened section of North-east road to alleviate traffic bottleneck at junction

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A newly-opened section of North-east road will allow road users to bypass a bottleneck junction.

A small section of road tying the A947 from Newmachar to Dyce has opened as part of the ongoing Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route / Balmedie to Tipperty (AWPR/B-T).

The stretch of road used to wind by Parkhill junction, which was known as a bottleneck due to large volumes of commuter traffic waiting to turn into Dyce.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “As announced last year, various side roads and structures along the AWPR/B-T route are opening in advance of the new trunk road, including the realigned A947 Aberdeen to Banff Road.

“The local community in this area is now profiting from a range of improvements including reduced congestion, better journey time reliability and improved safety.”

Councillor Fergus Hood, who represents the East Garioch ward, said: “It is a massive improvement.

“The section used to bottleneck for many years and is an improvement to what was there before.

“As the new road progresses, smaller sections will open and this will benefit commuters from Bridge of Don and the A947.

“The section has two new bridges into the A947 and also has two new lanes heading north and south and allows for more capacity at the junction.”

Cllr Hood has advised road users there is a new speed limit for the bypass section.

He added: “There is currently a 30mph speed limit on the road.

“We don’t want people speeding up there – we want them to drive responsibly.”

Cllr Hood also said there are two new sets of traffic lights in the area – one as drivers leave the city and the other on the new part of the A947.

The lights are not yet operational, but will be in use shortly.