Proposals have been approved to upgrade facilities at a north-east beauty spot popular with wildlife enthusiasts.

The Newburgh and Ythan Community Trust submitted the blueprints for its future vision of a revamped car park and viewpoints at Newburgh beach in September.

The beach is popular with people keen to see the large colonies of grey seals basking along the northern beach at the mouth of the River Ythan.

The area is also part of the Sands of Forvie and Ythan Estuary Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and Foveran Links SSSI.

Documents submitted as part of the planning application said the car park would be resurfaced with enough space for up to 66 cars with six of those spaces for disabled motorists.

There would also be two paths which will lead to the both of the viewing points which will look over the dunes and estuary.

One of the viewing platforms would include a telescope and they will also have seating.

A report by planners from Aberdeenshire Council concluded the proposals are “positive” and have the backing of the local authority and NatureScot, formerly known as Natural Heritage Scotland.

It said: “The proposed works to improve the quality of the car park are in all respects positive and will improve the appearance of the car park and also maintenance.

“The proposed replacement of the boardwalk with an aggregate path is considered acceptable for the natural and coastal location.

“The works to the paths are considered to be positive by NatureScot and the Natural Heritage team as they will encourage visitors to stick to defined routes and reduce the incidence of informal paths being formed through the dune system which currently has a detrimental effect on the Foveran Links SSSI.”