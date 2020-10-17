New zero-emission vehicles added to north-east council fleet

New zero-emission vehicles have been added to a north-east local authority’s roster.

Aberdeenshire Council has received five new electric vehicles and two hydrogen cars as part of the Scottish Government’s ‘Switched on Fleets’ initiative, which covered 75% of the total funding needed.

It now has 24 zero-emission and hybrid vehicles, with the new vehicles replacing older ones in its fleet.

Included in the new intake is two Nissan ENV200 vans, three Nissan Leaf cars and two Toyota Mirai hydrogen cars.

They are being used to support a range of key council services, including Waste, Roads, Car Parks and Social Care departments.

Cllr Peter Argyle, chairman of the council’s infrastructure Services committee, said: “Aberdeenshire Council is committed to de-carbonising its fleet and grants like Switched on Fleets mean we can accelerate the change to cleaner vehicles.

“Switching to these alternative power types also brings training and development opportunities for the council’s vehicle maintenance teams, particularly our apprentices.”

Meanwhile, head of transportation at Aberdeenshire Council Ewan Wallace added: “As a forward-thinking council we must look to the future and take action now to provide clean transport alternatives.

“The rapid advancement in technology and range of these particular new vehicles was key in choosing them for our vehicle fleet.”

The Scottish Government intends to phase out the need for new petrol and diesel cars and vans in Scotland by 2032.