New YouGov poll shows support for Scottish Independence

A new poll has shown a majority favouring Scottish Independence.

More than half of the people surveyed in the latest poll want Scotland to be an independent country.

In total 1,039 Scottish people, aged 16 or over, were polled by YouGov between January 22 and 29, with 51% saying they would vote yes, and 49% saying they would vote no.

A new YouGov survey on Scottish independence has Yes in the lead for the first time since 2015, by 51% to 49%. @chriscurtis94 takes a look at how the electoral landscape has changed since 2014 and how #indyref2 might play out https://t.co/CAPgSqD1l0 pic.twitter.com/jdeoGi81j2 — YouGov (@YouGov) January 30, 2020

The 51% majority is the first time the organisation has returned a result for Scottish Independence since 2015.

The new poll comes just hours before the UK leaves the EU.

The shift is attributed to Remain-voting people, who previously voted against Scottish Independence, now saying they would vote yes.

When the results for those aged between 18 and 49 are taken in isolation, 52% of those polled are in favour of independence.

However, those aged 50+ are more likely to support Scotland remaining part of the United Kingdom.

Discussing the result, political research manager Chris Curtis said: “One reason for this shift is that Remainers are increasingly moving towards Yes.

“While England and Wales voted to Leave, 62% of Scots voted to Remain, and many of them had voted against Scottish independence just two years earlier.

“Over one in five (21%) of those who voted Remain in 2016 but No in the independence referendum have now shifted over to Yes.

“On the other side, three in ten (30%) of those who voted Leave in the referendum and Yes in 2014, now say they will vote No. However, because the former group is more than twice as big as the latter, this represents a net movement towards “Yes”.”