New Year’s Honours: Inspirational figures from Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray receive awards

Inspirational figures in the north-east have been awarded accolades in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours list.

The list is varied and consists of people who are being recognised for their lifetime’s work.

Des Cheyne

One of the recipients is a Banff shopkeeper who was forced to drive as far south as Manchester to stock up on essential supplies for vulnerable people in the early months of the pandemic.

Des Cheyne, who owns the Spotty Bag Shop, said he and his family were “gobsmacked” to find he would be awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) for his role in the north-east town’s Covid response.

The 46-year-old and his staff provided more than 1,000 coronavirus kits for vulnerable residents, which included hard-to-source products like hand sanitiser, paracetamol and toilet roll.

And the businessman said panic buying and stock shortages left him taking 800-mile round trips in order to secure supplies for Banff.

The help, which included a free delivery service for those shielding, was made all the more essential by a lack of a large supermarket in the area.

© DCT Media/Jason Hedges

Mr Cheyne, born and bred in the Aberdeenshire town, said he was “overwhelmed” when he read the letter from the palace telling him he was to be given the medal.

“When I first got wind of it, I was speechless and humbled by it all as it is not something I ever expected.

“It would never have been achieved without the support of my family, staff and people in the community and further afield.

“There has been so much support for us and this was the time to give back.”

With his Bridgeview Restaurant closed by the government to reduce the spread of the virus, Mr Cheyne was able to have around eight staff a day compiling the kits and overseeing the rationing of supplies.

“Those were long days and nights for staff replenishing stock levels and it was my job to source as much stock as I could to keep the shelves filled.

“I could say it was very challenging and I drove as far as Manchester on several occasions to find stock amid shortages.

“But we managed, we got there and even with shortages of things like toilet roll, we were never out of stock.

“We pulled all our resources to keep things going.”

As well as the essentials provided in the kits, Mr Cheyne and the staff provided free stationery for struggling families, adapting to the change in schooling arrangements brought about in lockdown.

Working with the local church, they were able to keep pupils at Banff Academy and the local primaries well supplied – while wool was dished out to those shielding to give them something to do during their months-long isolation too.

He added: “I never intended to be recognised like this, I just wanted to give back to the local community.

“We have always been blessed with a huge support from customers and we felt this was the time to step up and give back with the virus.

“That could not be achieved without the staff going the extra mile – I couldn’t do it all on my own.

“We realised how challenging this all was for businesses and people’s mental health so it was important to find ways to accommodate everyone.”

Mel Shand

© PRESS AND JOURNAL

Ever since a health crisis left her close to death 13 years ago, Mel Shand has not wasted a moment bringing positivity to the lives of others.

An accomplished artist and playwright, Mrs Shand holds an instrumental role in her community of Finzean, plus the nearby towns Birse, Ballogie and Strachan.

And during the pandemic she stepped up even further to bring people together and help those in need.

The 56-year-old has now been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) in recognition of her efforts.

Mrs Shand said: “It struck me very quickly how isolating the pandemic could be when it first started.

“One of the best things about living in a community like Finzean is that we’re very lucky because people do look out for each other.

“We didn’t know how this thing was going to unfold, but I immediately felt I needed to reach out to people.”

Eventually, the group grew to 90 members, with many willing to collect shopping and prescriptions or just provide physically-distanced social contact for others.

Many also went above and beyond to brighten the days of others – with Mrs Shand calling one woman, who dropped off a resident’s medication with a fresh bunch of daffodils, particularly “inspiring”.

Through the group, she heard about efforts to sew scrubs for NHS workers, and took out her needle and thread to join the cause.

“It was absolutely fantastic,” she added.

“There was this huge flurry of activity and I enjoyed working with people and thinking collaboratively.”

As the group expanded, Mrs Shand recruited non-sewers who were able to cut the material to size using special plywood templates crafted by a local carpenter.

They were also able to make face coverings and bags from the leftover material.

When not sewing or organising deliveries for neighbours, Mrs Shand took the time to create a series of paintings for medical staff.

Reflecting back to the early days of the coronavirus lockdown, she said: “At first I was thinking ‘I have to do this, this and this’.

“I got into a bit of a panic and I had to take a step back and calm down, so I could appreciate what was happening.

“Covid gave me some space and time and an opportunity to send out a virtual hug to the people I care about, just by keeping in touch with them and trying to be vigilant.”

In 2007, Mrs Shand was left requiring an urgent operation and spent time in intensive care following a sudden bout of peritonitis – inflammation which can damage internal organs.

Since then she has written and organised a number of community plays, encouraging people from all walks of life to use their skills and improve their confidence.

She is also a director of the River Dee Trust and, through North East Arts Touring, negotiates with theatre companies to include smaller towns in Aberdeenshire when they bring a production to the region.

Mrs Shand said: “Before Christmas someone said to me ‘I don’t know how you pack so much in’.

“And I said back: ‘I don’t know why you wouldn’t’.

“You need to really appreciate what you have and see opportunities to be kind or thoughtful or generous.

“It’s much more life-affirming than holding on to bitterness or sadness or negativity.

“That health crisis really did turn my life around and encouraged me not to waste any time.

“So to get a BEM, I really do feel humbled.”

Professor David Reid

Nearly 30 years ago, a fundraising campaign was launched to bring better screening for osteoporosis to Aberdeen.

Millions of pounds later, the driving force being the project and – and research which placed bone density scanners in NHS hospitals the length and breadth of Britain – has been made an MBE.

Professor David Reid has been recognised for his services to people with the bone disease and to charity.

© DCT Media/Paul Glendell

The 69-year-old, a former head of Aberdeen University’s School of Medicine, was among the first members of the Grampian Osteoporosis Trust, founded 29 years ago to raise money for bone scanners.

“We set off to buy one scanner but we raised so much money with the help of local people that we bought two.

“That was the start of being able to offer osteoporosis services to the people of Grampian.

“I am delighted to be made an MBE and I am particularly pleased it’s in recognition of the charity work I’ve done too.

“It has been a passion of mine for many years.”

Mr Reid raised tens of thousands himself, not least through him running five London marathons and taking on a gruelling 100-mile cycle around the English capital for the cause.

He then became a volunteer with the then National Osteoporosis Society – now the Royal Osteoporosis Society – and served as chairman of its board of trustees.

Continuing his keen involvement in fundraising, the Cults resident has been described as “key” in securing £500,000 for the charity’s work on vertebral fractures caused by the disease.

Aside from donating his free time to secure funding for research into osteoporosis, Mr Reid has contributed significantly to what the medical profession knows about it too.

The professor of rheumatology helped form the understanding of the ailment, through innovative research at Aberdeen University.

With genetics expert Stuart Ralston, Mr Reid made some discoveries around the cause of condition in patients’ genes – and conducting wide-ranging mass studies to better understand its effects and how to screen for it.

This included a study of around 5,000 women over many years, tracking the health of their bones.

What he found has shaped standard practice for screening and treating osteoporosis patients.

The success of his work, Mr Reid said, “undoubtedly” owes something to the close relationship between NHS Grampian and the university where he is still an emeritus professor.

He said: “As well as head of the medical school I was the NHS’s research director, working hand-in-hand both clinically and in research with the NHS.

“It is a huge strength having a very major teaching hospital and the medical school on the same Foresterhill site.

“It’s an enormous strength for the research and also as it allows researchers to give back to the medical side.

“It is very fortunate in Aberdeen to have a firm and large campus at Foresterhill dating back to the 1940s – it was visionary.

“It has allowed the ongoing collaborative works between the NHS and the university, a hugely important partnership.”

Vinay Ruparelia

Vinay Ruparelia, from Portsoy, has been made an MBE in recognition of his work with community enterprises and various charities in Banffshire.

The recently retired community pharmacist is also Deputy Lieutenant of Banffshire and Honorary Sheriff of Grampian, Islands and Highlands.

Vinay is chairman of Rhynie-based Books Abroad which works to supply second-hand books worldwide to educational establishments, primarily in developing countries.

He has also been involved with the Boyndie Trust, which provides work placements and training for unemployed adults with learning disabilities, and Portsoy Community Enterprise.

Vinay is the former director of Turning Point Scotland, specialising in supporting adults with learning difficulties, substance misuse and criminal justice issues.

On being made an MBE, he said: “I am honoured to receive this award in recognition of my work with community enterprise and various charities in Banffshire and further afield.

“My work as a community pharmacist in Portsoy, Banff and Peterhead over 42 years has led me to become involved in a variety of projects and charities.

“It has been pleasure and privilege to work with the community.”

Gunther Alois Newcombe, from Bieldside, who is the lately director of operations at the Oil and Gas Authority, was made an OBE for services to the Oil and Gas Sector.

Jennifer Lee, from Alvah, is the founder of Beulah Drop-In Café. She was awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to Art and to Social Inclusion in Aberdeenshire.

Mary Nelson, from Kinloss, was made a BEM for Services to Homeless People in Moray.

Patricia Robins, from Kemnay, was recognised with a BEM for services to Charity and the Community in Aberdeenshire.

Meanwhile, Jackie Stuart, tour guide at Peterhead Prison Museum, was recognised with a BEM for services to Law and Order and to Cultural Heritage.

Emma Victoria Henderson, of Kinloss, who is the co-founder of Project Wingman, was made an MBE for Services to Charity during Covid-19.

Also recognised with an MBE was Ronald Alexander Loveland and Joyce Margaret Loveland, for services to Foster Care in Moray.