New Year Nippy Dip to go ahead with backing from community council

An annual New Year dip in the North Sea will go ahead this year with backing from a community council.

Last time the Stonehaven group was forced to step in at the last minute after the previous organiser, Clic Sargent, pulled out of the New Year Nippy Dip.

Money is raised for Stonehaven RNLI and Aberdeen Royal Infirmary’s neo-natal unit and RNLI volunteers will be on hand on the day to watch over the dippers.

Entrants can sign up on the day from 10am at the RNLI boathouse.

The event will take place at noon on Monday, January 1.

To sign up online visit: www.sdcc.scot and complete the registration form, or e-mail philmillsbishop@gmail.com