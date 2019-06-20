New workshop to help combat bullying in north-east

A new workshop is being launched in the north-east in a bid to help combat bullying.

The Making Stars Children’s Confidence Workshop is aimed at getting children to speak up on the issue when they find themselves in challenging situations inside or outside school or online.

The goal of the workshop is to give children the confidence to speak out.

A Making Stars spokeswoman said: “The aim of the workshop is to boost children’s confidence and to help develop skills to overcome shy and hesitant behaviour through fun workshops.

“Chester, our Therapet will be making an appearance in the workshop to work with the children. Dogs listen without judgement, allowing children to relax and gain confidence.”

The workshop will be held on Friday July 26 from 10am to 4pm in Ferryhill Community Centre.