New website to help those isolating in north-east get deliveries

A new website is helping Aberdeenshire residents get access to deliveries at home.

Deliver Rural allows businesses to register their profile online – signposting individuals to companies which continue to supply goods to their area during the lockdown.

Founders Cath Riddoch, 47, from Aboyne, and Callum Chisholm, 22, from Aberdeen, first met at a coding class.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Cath said: “When the dangers of Covid-19 became apparent I tried to find out if anyone was offering food delivery to Cruden Bay for my dad, but I could only find national companies – some of which didn’t even deliver in Scotland.”

Cath then paired up with Callum and they designed the website in three days.

She said: “Some people think the site must have some sort of commercial motive but it was an opportunity to help local businesses.”

Callum said: “Seeing all the businesses registering with the site makes me feel proud to have made something that is helping people in these extreme and challenging times.”

Deliver Rural currently has 23 registered businesses delivering food, electronics and clothing to 17 areas in Aberdeenshire.

To find businesses delivering in your local area during the lockdown, visit deliverrural.org.uk/areas/

The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day