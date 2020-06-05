New website created to help Aberdeen parents and carers teach their kids at home

A new website has been created to help Aberdeen parents and carers teach their children at home.

Aberdeen City Council’s Children and Family Services team have created a Digital Learning Hub.

The city’s schools are scheduled to reopen in August for the new academic year and in the meantime, pupils have been accessing their curriculum remotely at home.

The new website is designed to help parents and carers build confidence and knowledge to support their child’s learning.

It is a place to share information and reliable advice as well as helpful tips, links and ideas for learning, supporting parenting and family wellbeing.

Councillor John Wheeler, Education Operational Delivery Convener, said: “While schools are gearing up for their return in August, it’s important that we can provide and support home learning in the interim.

“Our Education Services team have done an outstanding job throughout the lockdown in maintaining learning and the new Hub designed by our Children’s and Family Services team is a really welcome additional support which I’m sure will be appreciated by parents and carers”.

The website, which is updated regularly with new content, can be viewed here: https://sites.google.com/ab-ed.org/parent-learning-hub.