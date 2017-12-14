New weather warning issued for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

A fresh weather warning has been issued for the North-east today.

The Met Office said a yellow alert for ice is in place from 11am today until 11am tomorrow.

Rain, hail, sleet and snow are all set to hit the region over the next 24 hours, with temperatures predicted to fall -2C or -3C overnight causing an ice hazard.

In a statement on their website, the forecaster said: “Once again, ice will be a hazard in places through this period.

“This will happen as heavy showers of rain, hail, sleet and snow alternate with clearer periods, allowing temperatures to dip sharply.

“Through the rest of Thursday daytime, ice and snow will be mostly found over higher ground but with possible local accumulations of snow at lower levels from more prolonged showers affecting the central belt of Scotland, along with Dumfries & Galloway and Borders.

“As a consequence, icy stretches are likely on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths with some slippery surfaces likely. There may also be travel disruption.”